Jacksboro family's spooky tradition fights against child hunger

A Jacksboro family's spooky tradition has a sweet meaning. Lana Ham and her husband create a popup Halloween display in order to get donations to assist local food pantries.

Ham and her husband collect non-perishable items during the month of October for pantries to help make sure kids in the community don't go hungry.

"One day, me and my husband were talking about how bad it was in the area for families and children going to bed hungry," Ham said. "We decided instead of sitting back and complaining about it we would become part of the solution to fix it."

Ham said they collected 35 boxes of food in 2018 and hope to collect more in 2019.

"It is my passion to make a difference so children go to bed with their bellies full," Ham said. She also said she and her husband make most of their Halloween display props themselves.

The couple has a bin set up for donations that is open 24/7.

You can donate at 299 Springfield Lane, in Jacksboro. Ham said she will also accept donations at her work at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab located on Beverly Park Circle.

Check out their decorations below.

