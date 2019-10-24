Could TVA open a new coal ash land fill near the Bull Run steam plant?

The Tennessee Valley Association has picked out a 60-acre site off new Henderson road for a possible new coal ash landfill. But first, they need state permits that neighbors are ready to fight against.

Dozens of concerned neighbors showed up for a public hearing as TVA seeks to open a new coal ash landfill in Claxton not too far from the Bull Run steam plant.

"I simply cannot trust the TVA, and I believe that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, TDEC, has to be the one to stand between us people in the neighborhood and the TVA," said Harold Bellew.

TVA said they're currently out of space next to the steam plant. It can only hold so much ash.

"It really will depend over the next four years how often we run the plant because every time we run the plant we generate coal ash and so if we stop running it today we would have capacity at the existing storage, but if we were to run it every day over the next four years it might be a different story," said Scott Brooks with TVA.

That's why they're looking for a backup plan just for waste from Bull Run. If approved, the sites needed TVA says will be a state of the art lined landfill.

"All they've done is move the threat to human health to another spot that's still well within an area that a lot of people inhabit. All they're doing is moving the problem not fixing the problem," said Bellew.

