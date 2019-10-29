Salary supplements, grants among new incentives for child care in Tenn.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced new investments in childcare to help support "quality and increase access to childcare."

According to a release from the TDHS, the new initiative seeks to "improve options for parents, incentivize employment in early childhood education and ensure a continued bright future for individuals to open a licensed child care agency."

Starting in October, TDHS said educators at TDHS licensed childcare facilities will be eligible to apply for Tennessee's Child Care WAGE$ program that provides an annual salary supplement. It's issued in two parts based on qualifications.

An eligible instructor with six credit hours in early childhood education will receive an extra $400 a year. The amount rises with experience up to $5,200 a year for some educators with a master's degree. For more information on that, go here.

To be eligible for at least one six-month payment during the fiscal year, applicants must

• Work in a TN Department of Human Services licensed child care program.

• Earn $15 or less per hour.

• Have one of the education levels listed. Credits are from a regionally accredited school.

• Have worked at least six months in the same childcare program with children ages birth to five at least 10 hours per week.

• Be employed at this same child care program when funding is available, and a final confirmation has been completed.

The state department also announced investments to help improve existing childcare:

- Mini-grants of up to $4,000 ($5,000 in distressed counties) to help agencies improve quality, meet licensing requirements, and obtain assistance growing capacity.

· Free online tools to help with business management, human resources, and administration.

· Access to bulk purchasing of supplies at discounted pricing and other shared services

“We know that there is a real need for quality childcare all across our state,” said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “These investments will give our childcare providers the resources they need to thrive and will support them in delivering care that’s not only safe and healthy but also educationally rich for our children.”

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.