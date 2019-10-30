No jail for former Tenn. hospital employee accused of sexually abusing corpse

The former hospital security guard accused of having sex with the body of a dead patient won’t serve any time behind bars.

Cameron Wright was charged with abuse of a corpse after another security guard spotted him in a storage room at St. Francis Hospital in August 2018.

But that charge is a low level felony and Wright has no other criminal history in Shelby County.

This month a judge granted Wright a 3-year diversion meaning the case will be set aside as long as Wright doesn’t commit any other offenses.

