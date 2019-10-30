Tenn. woman bitten saving man from dog attack, police say

A Tennessee woman was attacked trying to save a man from a pack of dogs, investigators said.

WREG reported that a woman tried to step in and help a 56-year-old man being attacked by dogs on Oct. 28 around 11 p.m. Investigators said the man went to an area hospital in critical condition with bites covering his body.

The victim's sister told WREG that her sister was bitten three times on the legs by multiple dogs.

Neighbors claimed the dogs were responsible for other attacks. Investigators seized a pit bull and a German Shepherd mix, but witnesses said two other dogs are unaccounted for.

Police said they arrested one of the dog owners for disorderly conduct after he allegedly shoved an officer. Investigators said the man who was attacked had an outstanding warrant.

