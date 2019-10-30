Rick Barnes speaks out on paying athletes after NCAA vote

A day after the NCAA voted to allow athletes to profit from their own image, UT Vols Basketball coach Rick Barnes spoke to media about the ruling.

On Tuesday, October 29, the NCAA voted to permit them to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

On Wednesday, WVLT News spoke with Barnes, and he commented on the issue.

Barnes said he wasn't against paying student athletes, but said that it shouldn't only be high profile athletes that benefit from the measure. "The other athletes should get paid or nobody gets paid," he said.

In addition to pending state laws, North Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker has proposed a national bill that would prohibit the NCAA and its member schools from restricting athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses to third-party buyers on the open market.

Another North Carolina lawmaker said he would introduce legislation to tax athletes' scholarships if they made money off their likeness.

