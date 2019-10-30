KCSO assembles Halloween sex offender task force

A spokesperson for the Knox County Sheriff's Office said the department planned to assemble a special task force to ensure registered sex offenders follow the rules during trick-or-treating.

“It is imperative that we take the steps necessary to protect our children," said Sheriff Tom Spangler. "Verifying that these sex offenders are in compliance is just one way to do this.”

Members of the Sex Offender Registry, Special Investigations, Organized Retail Crime, Narcotics, Property Crimes and Warrants Units were tasked with checking the 150 registered sex offenders inside Knox County to verify they remained in compliance with the sex offender registration law.

According to Tennessee law, registered sex offenders are not allowed to have Halloween decorations, turn their lights on, hand out candy, or even go outside on Halloween night.

