NC police seize 200 THC-laced 'nerd rope' candies

Police in North Carolina said they seized candy, liked to be used for Halloween parties, in Greenville.

According to WITN, police arrested Owen McKinney and charged him with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police arrested the 21-year-old man last Thursday, and investigators said they found 200 THC-infused 'Nerd Rope' candies, a handgun and $1,600 in cahs.

Officers said they had no reason to believe that the candy was to be distributed to children who could be trick or treating.

