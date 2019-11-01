Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion, hopping into the fitness and wearables fray

Updated: Fri 9:13 AM, Nov 01, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) -- Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion, hopping into the fitness and wearables fray.

 