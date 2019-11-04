Trump supporters camp out ahead of Monday's rally in Kentucky

President Trump isn't in Lexington yet, but his supporters are.

People came as early as Saturday to support the president.

Dozens of people are already packed outside Rupp Arena where the president will be stumping for Governor Matt Bevin ahead of Tuesday's election.

The committed conservatives came out as early as Saturday, battling the cold and camping out.

Charley McCall got there on Sunday morning. "We need to show our support. So rain, snow, sleet, and hail we're going to be here."

Some people are from Kentucky, but the rally also brought out people from other states, including Minnesota.

"We need to be here to show our president that we stand with him," Randall Thom drove 14 hours for the rally.

People of all ages want their voices heard, like Collin Stacy. "I'm a sophomore in high school. I'm not old enough to vote, but I'm here to support our president."

This is the first rally Stacy will have attended.

"I don't know what to expect, I mean the energy is already great out here because everyone is so friendly and just so easy to get along with," Stacy said. "I'm ready for tomorrow, I just can't wait."

McCall says he enjoys seeing people like Stacy get involved. "What really makes me proud is when I see the younger people that I see here,” he says. “When I see the younger generation out here, that's what we're leaving this to and that's what people should be thinking about."

While the people here stand united in their conservative beliefs, many say they're not preaching hatred or political divide.

"We need to come together as a nation,” says Gale Roberts. “I'm sick and tired of the division. At the end of the day we need to get along when the election is over."

They say the beauty of the election is that both voices can be heard.

"If you don't like it, you've got the election coming up. Vote," McCall says firmly.

WKYT will be airing the rally live on Monday and will have extensive team coverage on the event.

