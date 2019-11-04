Petro's reveals opening date for Market Square location

The opening of Petro's Chili & Chips is less than a month away for chili lovers who visit Market Square.

The company announced it will officially open its newest location to the public in Market Square on Nov. 21.

“We've had our eye on Market Square for years and were very excited when this space became available. Being 500 yards away from where it all began for us is special, and we’re thrilled to be part of the vibrant downtown community,” said Petro’s President Dale Widmer. “We hope to be a worthy addition to downtown and look forward to adding our special flair to Market Square.”

The Market Square space was previously occupied by the I Love Juice Bar.

“The downtown area is teeming with creativity and talent, and we are excited to showcase local artists in our space while tapping into all of the creativity found throughout our city,” says Petro’s Creative and Marketing Director Kimberly Widmer. “Highlighting Knoxville-based talent in our new space is one of the elements we are looking forward to most [at Petro’s Market Square].”

