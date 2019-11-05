Tenn. man arrested after he's found living with infant in storage unit

Tennessee investigators said a Carter County man was arrested on drug charges after being found living in a storage unit with an infant and a woman, according to WJHL.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office said Robert Coffey was arrested on November 4 for simple possession and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said a complainant told deputies Coffey had stolen an electrical cord from another unit at the storage complex.

The complainant told deputies that Coffey was staying in Unit 114 at the Hampton Store All with his girlfriend and one-year-old child.

Deputies said they went to the storage facility and could hear movement and voices coming from inside Unit 114; however, no one answered.

The storage unit manager confirmed to deputies that Coffey was living there with another person and a child. Investigators connected with Coffey and questioned him about the electrical cord.

Coffey reportedly told investigators that he had found the cord outside.

During the welfare check, the report said deputies saw more than five phones, more than seven torch lighters and a plastic container containing what appeared to be a plastic baggie.

Coffey's girlfriend told investigators that they had five jugs of water for the child in the unit. Investigators said they saw no water, but did see milk and cereal for babies in the unit. Deputies said they saw the child in a play pin with an "adequate amount of clothing, blanket and heater nearby."

Deputies said they told the woman she couldn't stay in the unit with a child without any running or clean water.

Deputies said they obtained permission to search the unit and found seven phones, a tablet, three small clear plastic baggies containing .9 grams of a clear crystal-like substance believed to be meth and three clear glass pipes with residue believed to be used to smoke meth.

Coffey was arrested and transported to the Carter County Detention Center.

