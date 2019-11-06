Law enforcement explorers program debuting in Anderson County

A new program is debuting in Anderson County as part of a national effort to connect with young people who have an interest in law enforcement careers.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker (middle) and School Resource Officer Rusty Carr stop by WVLT studios to discuss the Explorers Program / Source: WVLT News

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is kicking off the Explorers Program on November 7. The hands-on initiative is open to people who have completed the eighth grade and be between 14 and 20-years-old.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the program emphasizes five areas: career opportunities, leadership experience, life skills, citizenship and character education.

Sheriff Russell Barker and School Resource Officer Rusty Carr stopped by WVLT News to give some more information about the program.

The sheriff said the program, brought up by Deputy Carr, was a way for them to connect with the community, in particular, younger people.

"It's a fabulous idea. Any time we invest in our kids, you know, it's worth the while," Sheriff Barker said.

Being in the program, "gives them in an opportunity to see if they are interested in law enforcement," Deputy Carr said.

What will kids in the program get to see?

Deputy Carr said, "Everything that they will get to see is the daily things we do as police officers. Everything from patrol procedures to officer safety to giving back to your community."

The time kids can spend in the program depends on their age. The sheriff said a 14-year-old who entered the program can remain in the program until they turn 20.

The sheriff's office is hosting an open house on the program on November 7 at 6 p.m. in the Anderson County High School Auditorium.

Anyone with any questions can email Deputy Carr at jcarr@acs.ac

