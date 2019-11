A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after investigators said an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds was left at the door of a Nashville hospital.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, investigators said 18-year-old Steven Shelton was left at the door of General Hospital around 5:40 p.m. Investigators said he was shot and later died from his injuries.

Police said Zyshawn Lewis was charged with murder on Thursday.

