Ky man charged for filming wife naked with hidden camera, report says

A Louisville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he was caught secretly filming his wife with a hidden camera and texting her the video.

An arrest report for William A. Wells reveals he reportedly entered and installed WiFi video cameras in his wife’s home in St. Matthews in August. He was then recorded on one of the cameras installing a second device.

Police say the cameras streamed to Wells’ cell phone. His wife was then unknowingly filmed naked, and he texted her the recording.

Wells is charged with burglary, video voyeurism, eavesdropping, possession of an eavesdropping device and installing an eavesdropping device.

His bond is set at $50,000 full cash. He is also ordered to have no contact with his wife or to be within 1,000 feet of her home.

Wells’ next court date is Nov. 18.

