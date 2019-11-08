SUBMIT: WVLT Pet of the Week

What could be better than seeing your pet become a star?

WVLT News is kicking off a new campaign to feature your pets on our Instagram page. To submit your pictures, go here.

When you send us your pictures, please add your pet's name and what county/city you are from.

We will open each Monday by asking for pet pictures and end each Friday by announcing our winners!

Click here to follow WVLT News on Instagram and see if your pet is our WVLT Pet of the Week.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.