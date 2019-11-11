Burger King brings a plant-based Whopper to Europe

Burger King is introducing a plant-based burger in Europe. But it's not the Impossible Whopper that's been a hit with U.S. customers.

Instead, a Dutch company called The Vegetarian Butcher will supply the new soy-based Rebel Whopper. It will go on sale Tuesday at 2,400 restaurants across Europe.

The Impossible Whopper -- made by California-based Impossible Foods -- attracted many new U.S. customers to Burger King when it debuted this spring. It's now available nationwide, and Burger King is testing a kids' version and other options.

But the Impossible burger hasn't been approved for sale in the European Union because it contains genetically modified ingredients.

A spokesman for the Dutch government confirmed that Impossible Foods submitted an application last month and is awaiting a ruling from the European Food Safety Authority.