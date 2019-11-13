Vol Trey Smith inspires soldier to send coat from South Korea

KARM's Coats for the Cold coat drive makes sure everyone has a coat this winter. But one coat traveled more than seven thousand miles all because of UT football player, Trey Smith.

The note found inside the box gifted from overseas (Source: WVLT)

Smith's tweet asking for coats inspired a soldier stationed in South Korea to send this package.

#VolNation, I need your help!



Do you have an extra coat that you won't be wearing this winter? Please consider donating it to help KARM meet their goal!#VFL https://t.co/aram7EjhEj pic.twitter.com/h4UJ9AB13U — Trey Smith (@smithtrey98) November 6, 2019

"I would tell him or maybe her just thank you so much. This act of kindness has already warmed lots of hearts and the person who is going to get the coat hasn't even received it yet," explained Karen Bowdle, the KARM Public Relations Director.

KARM received the extra large Eddie Bauer jacket Wednesday morning.

"I wish that the person who got this particular coat could know the story behind it and that an American soldier who's fighting for their freedom was thoughtful enough and compassionate enough and went to the trouble to send that coat to that person," said Bowdle.

KARM staff says one location gave out 300 coats in the first two days of the giveaway.

So they are still allowing donations.

If you want to donate you can drop off any size coat at any KARM store or Prestige Cleaners location.

