How to have a country weekend in Knoxville

Folks looking for a weekend of country fun don't have to look very far in Knoxville.

Many people will be pouring into the city ahead of the Garth Brooks concert scheduled in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, and they may want to know what to do and where to go to get into the country spirit.

First, he visited Elliot's Boots, a shoe store in Knoxville. There, you can get the perfect pair of western-style boots to wear into Neyland. Go here to find your perfect pair.

From there, he went to the Lonesome Dove, a country restaurant with exotic foods, like elk-foie gras sliders or rattlesnake sausage. Go here to see their full menu.

Last, but certainly not least, he went to the Cotton Eyed Joe, arguably Knoxville's most famous bar and dance hot spot. The Joe will be the perfect place to wrap up a Friday night of fun before the concert or a great night of fun after the concert. Go here to find directions to the Joe.

