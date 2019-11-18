Man accused of attempting to open vehicle with child inside at Etowah gas station

According to a release from the Etowah Police Department, a man was arrested after being accused of attempting to open a vehicle with a two-year-old child inside at a Shell Gas Station on Tennessee Avenue.

Officers reported they found a woman crying in her car when the arrived at the gas station on November 15. She told officers she was putting air in her tires when Jose Molina-Trejo allegedly tried to open her back door "in an attempt to get her two-year-old daughter."

The owners of the gas station also called police saying Trejo had been there for approximately 45 minutes and was "lusting after females who came in and out of the Shell."

Gas station owners also told officers that Trejo had tried grabbing the owner's wife's hand while she took out the trash.

Trejo reportedly gave officers a false name during his arrest.

Police said Trejo was arrested and charged with public intoxication due to officers observing that he had slurred speech, was swaying back-and-forth and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

