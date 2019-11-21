Ohio student accused of threatening to rape officers' daughters, skin families alive

An Ohio student allegedly threatened to kill university officers, rape their daughters and mothers and skin their families alive, according to court documents.

WXIX reported that 19-year-old Mark Moraski was charged with assault on a police officer, aggravated menacing, underage consumption, retaliation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Court documents from Butler County attest that Moraski was arrested in Dennison Hall on Miami University's campus on Sunday by two officers.

Officials said Moraski grabbed one of the officer's shirts and body-worn camera and kicked him while being arrested and then made threatening statements.

Moraski was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

