Knoxville mover helps with a special delivery

A professional mover got a delivery surprise when he encountered a pregnant woman in labor on a Knoxville street.

On Thursday evening, Victor Delarosa was cleaning out a work van when he noticed a woman walking on Sixth Avenue. Delarosa said she appeared to be in pain so he called out to her.

"She's in pain, and I'm like 'are you okay'? And she don't answer."

Delarosa said the woman was in pain but managed to yell, "I'm in labor."

When she said that, Delarosa said he immediately called 911. "I started freaking out a little bit because I'm like what do I do?" Delarosa said.

During the chaos, Delarosa said he was only able to catch the woman's first name, Amanda, but wants to connect with her and know how things turned out.

"I really would like to know what happened because like I said, it was really concerning to me at the time," he said.

And in good fun he joked, "If she had a boy, she could name him after me."

If you know a woman named Amanda who had a baby on November 21 and got helped by a moving man with College Hunks moving service, reach out to WVLT News at 865-766-8154 or email us at wvlt.news@wvlt-tv.com.

