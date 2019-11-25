Sheiff: SC 10-year-old killed by friend, parent charged

A South Carolina boy was accidentally shot and killed by his friend while they were left unsupervised at a home in Lancaster County, officials said.

According to WBTV, Dylan Twitty, a 5th grade student, was shot before 4 p.m on November 15 on Coastal Way. He was found on the ground between two mobile homes by students getting off a bus. WBTV said the students performed CPR until first responders got on scene.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he died shortly after.

Investigators revealed that Dylan had been visiting a friend, also 10, and they were at home alone when the friend brought out a 9mm handgun his parent had left hidden under a mattress.

Officials said the boys were playing with the gun in the living room of the home when it went off and Dylan was shot. Investigators said the friend carried him out of the home and left him on the ground where he was found by the older children getting off the bus.

The friend's parent, who has not been named, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

“This was a heartbreaking and tragic loss for the family of this ten-year-old victim, and everybody who knows about this case including all the officers who have and continue to work on it have been affected by what happened," said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. "Although we are confident in the basic facts of this incident, this is an ongoing investigation. We are working closely with Solicitor Randy Newman and his staff to determine what steps are next for this child and whether charges are appropriate for any others involved in this case regarding the circumstances leading up to and following this incident.”

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WBTV. All rights reserved.