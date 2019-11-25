Man says he stabbed McDonald's employee for overpriced food

Ohio investigators said a man reportedly stabbed a fast-food employee because he thought he was being overcharged for his meal.

According to WOIO, 63-year-old Darrell Roberts was charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon after an incident that reportedly happened on November 23.

Investigators were called out to a McDonald's on East Market Street in Akron for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, investigators spoke to an employee who said that Roberts argued with her over the cost of his food and refused to leave when asked.

Police said Roberts pulled a knife out and walked around the counter to confront the employee before swinging the knife and cutting her on the arm.

Roberts was eventually removed from the location by employees, and police said they found him a short time later down the road.

Police said Roberts admitted to getting angry about the alleged overcharges.

Roberts was booked into jail.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WOIO. All rights reserved.