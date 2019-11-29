Father accidentally kills son in hunting accident in South Carolina, family says

A nine-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident on Thanksgiving, according to school administrators and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The family of 9-year-old Colton Williams said he was out rabbit hunting with his father and a family friend when his father accidentally shot Colton.

The told WRDW that the incident happened in the town of Springfield.

Colton was a fourth grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved fourth grade KEES scholars, Colton Williams," The Willison School District wrote in a Facebook post. "Please join in with the KEES/Williston School District 29 family as we lift the family in prayer."

WRDW reported Colton was an organ donor.

