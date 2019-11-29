Elderly man headed to Tenn. gets stuck in ditch, saved by nurse

An Alabama nurse rescued a man who was in a ditch for hours on Wednesday morning.

According to WAFF, Tonya White, a registered nurse with the North Alabama Medical Center, was driving to work on Nov. 27 when she saw a car on the side of the road. She took a second look and saw someone lying in the ditch.

The hospital said the man, identified as J.B., had been in the ditch all night. Family and friends of his said he had been driving to Columbia, Tennessee for church on Tuesday night, but must have become disoriented.

“I called out to him and he answered me. I called 911 and then my husband to bring down blankets,” said White. “I stayed at the scene until help arrived. I wanted to make sure he was OK.”

Paramedics took the man to North Alabama Medical Center for an evaluation where he ended up being admitted to White's floor.

“This is a Thanksgiving we’ll never forget,” said J.B.'s friend, Joe. “We wanted to meet her and thank her. It’s truly heroic. Thanks to Tonya’s awareness and quick thinking, we have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.”

