Malnourished dogs found nearly dead in Florida, woman arrested

According to Walton County Sheriff's Officials in Florida, two dogs were found in grave condition Tuesday thanks to an anonymous tip.

Officials said they found the dogs at a home on Hinote Road. They said the dogs were extremely malnourished and, while trying to care for the dogs, one passed away.

Deputies said the dogs' owner, Samantha Bishop, 30, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty.

The surviving dog is being nursed back to health and is now named Hope, WJHG reported.

