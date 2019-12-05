Sex offender with 'pot head' forehead tattoo wanted by Ohio deputies

Sheriff's deputies in Ohio issued a warrant for a registered sex offender for failure to provide a change of address, WOIO reported.

Douglas Christopher, 51, is a Tier III registered sex offender, investigator said. He has a tattoo on his forehead that says "Pot Head" with a marijuana leaf, a tattoo on his left hand that says "lone," a tattoo on his right hand that says "wolf" and a tattoo of a cross with a crown on his neck.

Christopher is described as 5'10", weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said to report him if you see him, but do not attempt to apprehend the suspect.

