Wisconsin man with cancer asks for Christmas cards as dying wish

A Wisconsin man suffering from cancer has a special Christmas wish.

According to WSET, a man's dying wish is to get Christmas cards.

Gene Weittenhiller said his prostate gland was removed in January after cancer was detected. The family celebrated, thinking he was cancer-free. But a radiology report dashed the family's hopes. Weittenhiller said he had a tumor growing on his pancreas, and the cancer spread to his liver.

Chemotherapy didn't work well, Weittenhiller said.

"It unfortunately showed that it had not caused any shrinkage at all in the primary tumor on my pancreas and, in fact, some of the lesions on my liver, where it's growing, had increased in size," Weittenhiller told WISC.

According to WSET, he decided to stop treatment three weeks ago, and his doctor said he has months left to live.

His wife, Linda says this whole experience has been "devastating. Mostly because we just retired, we are just enjoying being close to our kids and our grandchildren."

Weittenhiller and his family hope he can get Christmas cards to show him that he's not alone.

If you would like to send a Christmas card to Gene, you can mail it here:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th St.

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

