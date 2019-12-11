Wild boars attacked horses in South Carolina, officials say

Wild boars are behind a series of attacks against horses in South Carolina, officials said on Wednesday.

According to WCSC, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division ended an investigation into the five attacks, which took place within a four-week period across Greenville and Spartanburg.

Investigators cited animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and boar sighting in the area to support the closing of the investigation.

“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown. “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”

According to WCSC, the population of wild boars in the area has significantly increased within the last few years.

