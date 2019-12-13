Vermont to open a center for donor breast milk

Vermont is set to open a donor breast milk center for women wanting breast milk for their babies or to donate milk.

Vermont Donor Milk Center inside the Evolution Prenatal and Family Yoga Center in Essex Junction is set to open on Jan. 6 with new possibilities for women across the state.

According to WCAX, milk is sent to Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast to be pasteurized, tested and sent back out.

Women with doctors' notes can receive that milk which comes from moms in Vermont and surrounding states.

Amy Wenger, a nurse and executive director of the Vermont Donor Milk Center said, "This model that we're trying to start, this hub for lactation model, there isn't many other places in the whole country that are doing what we, what our vision is planning to do."

Wenger said the center isn't just a place where people can pick up milk.

"People are also able to meet with lactation consultants and nurses and talk about any problems they have. They can then come up with a plan on how to move forward," said Wenger.

According to the center, donor milk is safe for babies.

"Breast milk and getting milk from another woman or another family member is very historical in time, so we just brought it up to kind of modern-day to make it as safe as possible," said Wenger.

The process to donate milk upon approval involves an interview and blood test.

The price to buy the milk will be on a sliding scale, based on what a family can afford.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WCAX. All rights reserved.