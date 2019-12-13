Home healthcare worker sustains 150 lacerations in dog attack in Claiborne County

Investigators with the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a dog attack in New Tazewell.

Investigators said a home healthcare worker, employed by Amedysis, was injured in the attack and sustained more than 150 lacerations after being attacked by "multiple" dogs at a residence on Straight Creek Road.

The sheriff's office said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Anessa Wilder. She was at the residence to take care of a patient.

According to the sheriff's office, the attack was reported by another home healthcare worker who was nearby and had decided to stop at the patient's home to check on Wilder.

The coworker said he pulled into the driveway and saw Wilder on the ground, being attacked by multiple dogs.

Investigators said Wilder was transported to the Claiborne County Hospital for treatment. Five dogs, a mix of pit bull and Labrador, have been put down upon the owner's request, CCSO said.

The case is under investigation. The hospital said they cannot release information on Wilder's condition.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

