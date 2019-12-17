Nashville bill would require new buildings to have baby changing stations

A newly proposed bill would require new buildings to have baby changing stations in Nashville.

WTVF reported that Metro Nashville City Council members passed a bill on Tuesday night, but it needs to go through another vote before it's approved.

The bill would require diaper changing stations to be included in all public restrooms in newly constructed buildings. WTVF reported that many older buildings don't have baby changing stations.

