Tennessee officer hit, killed during chase

A Hendersonville officer was hit and killed during a chase on Monday night, officials said.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported that the officer was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65 South around 7:30 p.m. on December 30 near Vietnam Vets Parkway.

WTVF reported that a source claimed the officer was chasing a suspect into Davidson County. The suspect reportedly got out of a vehicle near the parkway, and the officer followed on foot. That's when the incident occurred, the source told WTVF.

The officer was rushed to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, but died as a result of his injuries.

