Georgia man arrested for watching porn at Applebee's

The Thomasville Police Department says it arrested a man for watching porn and fondling his genitals at an Applebee's restaurant.

Police say they were sent to the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Employees and customers told police they saw Timothy Dugan watching porn on his phone while touching himself.

Some of the customers in the restaurant were under the age of 18.

Police say employees were quick to take action: They made the man leave and called police. When they arrived to the scene, police found Dugan hiding in a nearby bush.

Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond.

