TWRA offering reward for information on bald eagle shooting

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a reward for information in the shooting death of a bald eagle.

TWRA said an injured eagle was reported on December 30 around 3 p.m. in Decatur County. It was found off Martins Landing Road. It was transported alive to North Madison Animal Hospital; however, it was later euthanized because "injuries sustained were incurable."

Investigators said an examination revealed the animal had been shot.

TWRA is offering a reward for information regarding the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call 731-423-5725 or 615-736-5532.

Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Violations can carry a maximum penalty of up to $100,000 and/or one year in prison.

"Bald eagles are biparental, meaning it takes both parent birds to raise young. Losing one eagle likely means the failure of a nest," TWRA said.

