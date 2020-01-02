What's a 'Hoosier'? Vol fans answer

The Tennessee Vols are down in Florida, prepared to take the field in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Vols are playing against Indiana, also known as the Hoosiers.

WVLT Sports anchor Caleb Noe decided to tackle the question "What is a Hoosier?" and got some Vol fans to help.

One fan said, "A Hoosier is a loser from the state of Indiana."

Another said, "Isn't it something they made a movie about?"

Watch Vol fans attempt to answer below.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.