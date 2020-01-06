Driver flown to UT after crash in Oak Ridge

An early morning crash in Oak Ridge sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, investigators responded to a two-car crash on Oak Ridge Turnpike near Salem Road at 6:15 a.m.

Police said firefighters found "a heavily damaged vehicle" with an injured driver inside. Firefighters extinguished a small engine fire, rescued the driver, and the driver was flown to UT Medical Center via LifeStar.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Oak Ridge Turnpike was reopened around 9 a.m.

