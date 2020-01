Rural Metro responded to a car crash on Kingston Pike Monday afternoon.

Crews said the crash occurred outside Sam and Andy's on Kingston Pike after a car crashed into a brick sign. Knox County Rescue Squad also responded.

"The pictures don't do justice on how lucky this driver really was," Rural Metro wrote on Facebook.

The organization asked drivers to be careful as people get ready for the start of school this week.

