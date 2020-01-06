Sevierville has waiting list for kids' recreational activities

Having trouble getting your kids involved in recreational activities in Sevierville? The Parks and Recreation Department said one of its top issues was getting children involved in activities.

Officials said that, in Sevierville, kids are on a waiting list to get involved, and the city's director Bob Parker said, right now, the city does not have enough facilities. The ones they do have were built in the 1970s and are out of date.

Parker said, "We have a kids program. We have as many people waiting in like to get in it as we have in it."

Parker said he brought ideas about new baseball and soccer fields, which could cost millions.

The board of mayor and alderman would have to vote on the spending money.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.