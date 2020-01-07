Foster dog gets adopted by Sevierville Police Department

The Sevierville Police Department got a lifelong friend after adopting a foster dog from the Sevier Animal Care Center.

Maddie, a hound mix and former foster has been formally adopted by the Sevierville Police Department, according to a release.

SPD said the department had been fostering Maddie for the last several weeks "in hopes that someone would adopt her." Instead, the entire department elected to adopt her.

“It seems Maddie has won over the hearts of everyone here,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “She wanders the halls and offices, eagerly visiting each of us throughout the day. We’re so glad she has a permanent home with us.”

According to the release, Maddie has helped reduce the stress that many members, including dispatchers and police officers, experience.

If you're looking to adopt your own animal, go to a list of animal shelters in the East Tennessee areahere.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.