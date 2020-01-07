Man wanted for attempted murder at large, Union Co. officials say

Union County officials are searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Nathan Joe Rose in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on November 23. Rose is described as weight 160 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair and is 6'4".

Investigators said on November 23, two victims from Knoxville were "lured" to Kitts Road in Luttrell and "shot without provocation," according to the sheriff's office.

Three suspects in the case, Helen Marie Rose, Cody Pittman and Elijah McSwiney, have been arrested. Nathan Rose is "still at large," the sheriff's office said.

On January 6, Helen Rose was indicted with facilitation of attempted murder. Pittman was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. McSwiney was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Rose's whereabouts is asked to call 865-992-4062 or 844-200-BUST. Officials said to not approach Rose as he is considered armed and dangerous.

