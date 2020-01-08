Former Norris police chief charged with forgery, perjury

A former Norris police chief was charged with forgery and aggravated perjury, according to a release from District Attorney Dave Clark.

According to the release, former police chief Samuel Wayne Ogburn surrendered himself on January 8 at the Anderson County Detention Facility and was booked on charges of forgery and aggravated perjury following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The DA said he had been "notified of the potential existence of a criminal offense" by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST) after the POST became "concerned about the accuracy or authenticity of records allegedly submitted to Chief Ogburn by the NPD regarding officers' training in 2018.

According to the investigators, Ogburn committed the offenses of aggravated perjury and forgery on May 9, 2019. A grand jury later returned indictments against him during the week of January 6.

The DA said Ogburn left his position with the police department after the investigation began.

Ogburn is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on January 31 for arraignment.

