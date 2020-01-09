LIVE: All-SEC lineman Trey Smith to stay with the Vols for his senior year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) — All-SEC offensive lineman Trey Smith announced he will continue to play for the Vols his senior year.

The junior announced Thursday afternoon he will stay at UT.

Smith put off his decision until after Tennessee's thrilling come-from-behind Gator Bowl win over Indiana.

“The season’s over but I’ve got to discuss it with family, pray about it and decide from there," Smith said last week in Jacksonville.

ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Smith as the 7th-best guard prospect in April's draft.