Windows 7 users should update to avoid cyber-security risks

Computer updates can be confusing, but the newest Microsoft Windows update is vital to keep you online information safe.

The end of Microsoft 7 support will actually take place on Jan.14.

While may seem harmless not to update your computer, it will actually open you up to things like viruses and hacking.

"If you don't upgrade to Windows 10, then over time security vulnerabilities will be found in Window 7 and since Microsoft is no longer offering support they won't be making patches for that, and that will open you up to vulnerabilities that hackers will take advantage of,"

said Spencer Hayden, the owner of IT service company Conducive Data

Hayden says users may receive a warning message if they are still using Windows 7, but they don't need to panic.

"It will continue to work after next week, it will not shut down on you and stop, you will be able to keep using it as it is," Hayden said "There's just concern for security vulnerabilities as time goes on,"

If you continue to put off getting an upgrade, it will make it difficult to visit more updated websites and web browsers like Google.

"Eventually there will be incompatibilities with different websites you visit that are no longer working with the older version of the browser you have," Hayden said

The easiest way to make sure you have an update, and a safe PC, is to buy a newer model.

"You can update to Windows 10 for free, but it is a difficult process if you don;t know what you're doing," Hayden said "So I recommend start shopping for a new computer."

