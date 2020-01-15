Conagra plant to close in Newport in 2021

A company behind a major plant in Newport, Tennessee announced the plant will shut down in 2021.

Conagra Brands announced that the Conagra facility in Newport will close. According to a statement from the company, the facility expects to end production in January 2021.

"These changes will allow us to optimize our expanded network, which grew upon our acquisition of Pinnacle Foods last year. We explored a variety of options and have determined that this decision will allow the company to increase efficiencies within the larger scope of our company," the statement said.

"As is always the case when we make a decision like this, we have the utmost consideration for our employees and how they will be affected. It is important to us that we treat impacted employees fairly and with a high degree of respect."

