Sewer lines causing problems for Powell community

A sign put out by the Hallsdale Powell Utility District warns residents of possible sewage overflow contamination near West Beaver Creek in Powell.

"Water in this area may be contaminated by a temporary overflow of a sanitary sewer. Please avoid physical contact as it may pose a health risk," the sign, which is just off of West Beaver Creek Road, says.

The COO of the utility district, Cody Humphrey, said temporary sewage overflow can happen after the area gets a lot of rain, and the precipitation overwhelms sewer lines, causing an overflow.

Humphrey said the district has 400 miles of sewer pipes, some of which are aged and defective. He said when such instances happen, they put out the signs to warm people to stay away because it is septic.

Humphrey told WVLT News that once flooding goes down, a crew will be sent out to clean and take away the signs. In this particular case, Humphrey said a sample would be sent to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The district is in the process of a three-year project to replace older sewer lines and increase capacity so this issue is prevented.

