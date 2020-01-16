What quality has helped turn the Titans around? Coach Vrabel offers insight

After two major wins, one against the Patriots and another against the Ravens, the Titans are just one game shy of going to the Super Bowl.

Two years ago, it would've been difficult to imagine the success of the Titans. So, what has changed?

Head coach Mike Vrabel, who was hired by the Titans in 2018, talked to media about it on Thursday.

"I think the biggest thing would be loyalty," Vrabel said. "This is a hard league and hard business, whether you're coaching in high school, college or professional sports. I felt like there were times we played well and then were inconsistent. I think I've tried to stay consistent in my approach to the team."

When team members don't play well, Vrabel said he has to "make sure everyone is held accountable or point things out, but you gotta give them answers to fix it."

The Titans' game against the Chiefs will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday on WVLT.

