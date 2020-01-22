Meet new WVLT News multimedia journalist Abby Kousouris

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- WVLT News is welcoming a new addition to the team!
Abby Kousouris is a new multimedia journalist with WVLT News.
Get to know her!
Where's your hometown?
I grew up outside of Baltimore, Maryland in a small town called Hereford.
What's your favorite dessert?
Crème brûlée. My dad used to work as a chef in downtown Knoxville and still has some major cooking skills. For my birthdays, I used to ask him to make one from scratch, and he always delivered.
What's your favorite Knoxville restaurant?
I just went to Cafe 4 for brunch and it was awesome, but I’m working on trying different places.
What's your favorite type of story to cover?
I love feel-good stories, especially if they involve dogs. I miss my two labs at home so it’s nice to play with other people’s pets. Also, there is nothing cuter than a dog licking a camera.
Who is your top artist on Spotify/Apple music?
Randy Travis and Taylor Swift. I listen to a lot of older country songs and current pop music. It depends on what mood I’m in.
Does pineapple belong on pizza?
Of course. It’s my favorite.
Do you have a hidden talent?
I’m really good at making mozzarella sticks disappear.
Where was your best vacation?
My senior year of college at UGA my best friends and I took a cruise to the Bahamas and we are planning on doing one every 5 years because we had so much fun.
You can find out more about Abby and the rest of our WVLT News crew here.
