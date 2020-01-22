Meet new WVLT News multimedia journalist Abby Kousouris

WVLT News is welcoming a new addition to the team!

Abby Kousouris is a new multimedia journalist with WVLT News.

Get to know her!

Where's your hometown?

I grew up outside of Baltimore, Maryland in a small town called Hereford.

What's your favorite dessert?

Crème brûlée. My dad used to work as a chef in downtown Knoxville and still has some major cooking skills. For my birthdays, I used to ask him to make one from scratch, and he always delivered.

What's your favorite Knoxville restaurant?

I just went to Cafe 4 for brunch and it was awesome, but I’m working on trying different places.

What's your favorite type of story to cover?

I love feel-good stories, especially if they involve dogs. I miss my two labs at home so it’s nice to play with other people’s pets. Also, there is nothing cuter than a dog licking a camera.

Who is your top artist on Spotify/Apple music?

Randy Travis and Taylor Swift. I listen to a lot of older country songs and current pop music. It depends on what mood I’m in.

Does pineapple belong on pizza?

Of course. It’s my favorite.

Do you have a hidden talent?

I’m really good at making mozzarella sticks disappear.

Where was your best vacation?

My senior year of college at UGA my best friends and I took a cruise to the Bahamas and we are planning on doing one every 5 years because we had so much fun.

