Rivalry rekindled: Lady Vols face off against UConn

The Lady Vols are picking up a historic rivalry for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday night.

At 7 p.m., no. 23 Tennessee will tip off against the no. 3 UConn Lady Huskies. It's the first time the Lady Vols have played UConn since 2007. Then head coach Pat Summitt called off the series between the two teams after tensions with Lady Huskies coach Geno Auriemma came to a head. This marks the 23rd match-up between the two and the first meeting between Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper and Auriemma.

A rivalry series we've waited 13 years to see again ��@LadyVol_Hoops. @UConnWBB. Tonight at 7 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sFxTLwefee — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2020

Auriemma reportedly told the Hartford Courant that the rivalry is a thing from the past.

“Back in the day, everybody said that was a marquee match-up because of the significance of each game. Each game carried a lot of weight. And there were always 10 players on the floor that were going to be great WNBA players, and it had all the elements of all that,” Auriemma said recently. “You know, everything’s like a Broadway show. It has its run, and then it’s got to end. And it ended, and I don’t know that you’re going to get that back, and I think college basketball is doing pretty damn good without it.”

Auriemma has recently made comments about the University of Tennessee program after Evina Westbrook, a former player for the Lady Vols, was denied a request for a transfer waiver that would have let her play for UConn immediately.

The game is part of a two-year series, and the proceeds from tonight's game will be donated to both the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. During the 2020-21 season, Tennessee will host UConn with some of the proceeds set to benefit the aforementioned organizations, as well as the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tennessee holds a three-game win streak against the Lady Huskies, while overall, UConn holds a 13-9 advantage. The Lady Vols go into the game on a four-game win streak following a close game against Alabama thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Rennia Davis. UConn is also going into tonight's match on a four-game winning streak.

The Lady Vols play against UConn at the XL Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m.

